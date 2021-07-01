PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $50,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

NYSE:PBF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

