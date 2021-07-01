PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $15.30

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $15.80. PBF Energy shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 3,771 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Barclays boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

