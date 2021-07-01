PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $69.00 at Truist

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.48% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.