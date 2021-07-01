PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Up to $45.49

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.49, but opened at $46.69. PDC Energy shares last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 284 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

