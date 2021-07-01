Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $11,861,412.90 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $11,861,412.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,031 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,645.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Cortese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $4,289,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $4,000,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $4,715,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 200.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.