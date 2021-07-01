Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.800 EPS.

NYSE PNR opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.