People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

PBCT opened at $17.14 on Thursday. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

