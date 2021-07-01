Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

PRFT opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

