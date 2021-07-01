Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,244 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

