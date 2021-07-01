Perion Network Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Perion Network in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

PERI opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.11 million, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 180.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $573,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 33.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 93,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perion Network by 62.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 39.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

