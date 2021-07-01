Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Ignyte Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGNY opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

