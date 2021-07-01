Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 103,204 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENFAU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,443,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,898,000.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

ENFAU opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.