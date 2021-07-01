Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAAC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,750,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,850,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,488,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,493,000.

NASDAQ:NAAC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

