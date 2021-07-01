Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 178,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,535,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

OTCMKTS:ZWRKU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

