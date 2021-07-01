Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

PMNXF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,479. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

