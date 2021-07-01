Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOOF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

WOOF traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 42,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,261. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

