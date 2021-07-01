Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POFCY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

POFCY opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petrofac (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.