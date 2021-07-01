PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.23% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,682,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 210,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS).

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.