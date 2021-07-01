Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON PGR opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £136.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. Phoenix Global Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,273.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.02.

Get Phoenix Global Resources alerts:

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.