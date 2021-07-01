Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON PGR opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £136.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. Phoenix Global Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,273.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.02.
Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile
