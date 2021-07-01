Phoenixcoin Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $953,702.98 and $173.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,632.61 or 0.99967134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00420710 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.01007225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00409101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053998 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,346,262 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

