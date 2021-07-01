Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several analysts recently commented on PLL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $695,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,930,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,469. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.85.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.