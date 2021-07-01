Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.57.
Several analysts recently commented on PLL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $695,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,930,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
