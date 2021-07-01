Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Has $19.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 7.5% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $353.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,456,936. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $247.08 and a 52-week high of $355.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

