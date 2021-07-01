Piper Sandler Comments on Mercantile Bank Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

MBWM opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $487.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

