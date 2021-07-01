Piper Sandler Downgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Neutral

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $306.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $303.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $301.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,458 shares of company stock worth $399,052,775 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

