Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $463.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,417.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228 over the last 90 days. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.