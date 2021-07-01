Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Isabella Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isabella Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ISBA stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

