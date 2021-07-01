Plancorp LLC Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Plancorp LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.80. 207,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,379. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $159.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

