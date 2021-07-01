Plancorp LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Plancorp LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.63. 742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,184. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.50.

