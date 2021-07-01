Plancorp LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.86. 8,743,102 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87.

