Plancorp LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Plancorp LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.26. The company had a trading volume of 201,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,163. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

