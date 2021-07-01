Plancorp LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.77. 27,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $191.96 and a 1-year high of $272.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

