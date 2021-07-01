Plancorp LLC Sells 708 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,060. The company has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

