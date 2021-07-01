Porch Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Porch Group in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

PRCH stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $13,248,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Porch Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $31,234,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $67,260,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

