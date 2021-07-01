PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $3.10. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,600%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.