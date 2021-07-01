Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.06 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.