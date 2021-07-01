PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $197,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $96,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $169.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

