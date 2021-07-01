PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Societe Generale from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

PPG Industries stock opened at $169.77 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

