Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Up 6%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.22. 1,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 107,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.12.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $4,813,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $4,608,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.