Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives $61.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $63.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

