Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Up 316.0% in June

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 316.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.17. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

