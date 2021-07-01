Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Up 4.6%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.70. 766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 266,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXDX. Guggenheim began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

