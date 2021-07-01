ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the May 31st total of 190,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PRPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

PRPH opened at $6.20 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. On average, research analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 66,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,420 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

