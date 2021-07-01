ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.13% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

