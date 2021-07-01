Prospect Capital (NYSE:PBY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.00. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 10,400 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

