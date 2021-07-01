Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Proton has a market cap of $22.56 million and $1.44 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.00696878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,826.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

