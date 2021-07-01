Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 2,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,962,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $534.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.04.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,620 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 750,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 152,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

