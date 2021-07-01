Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 79,210 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,210 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTS opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $488.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In related news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

