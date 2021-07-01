Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 422,358 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.