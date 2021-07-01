Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Rambus worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 165,863 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 850,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 293,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after acquiring an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.