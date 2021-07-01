Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of PVAC opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

